The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday Odette has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it exits the Philippine area of responsibility

Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in a televised press conference Odette has maximum winds of 90 kph and gusts of 113 kph.

He said Odette is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Saturday afternoon, moving towards China with a speed of 15 kph.

Odette was last spotted at 205 km west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, he said.

Pagasa placed the provinces of Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and Pangasinan under signal number one.

Aurelio said light to moderate rains with chances of thunderstorms will be experienced in western sections of central and southern Luzon, including Metro Manila, Visayas, and Zamboanga peninsula. Alanna Ambi/DMS