At least 16 police chiefs in six regional offices were relieved from their posts for failing to address illegal gambling in their area almost three months after the Philippine National Police (PNP) ordered a crackdown.

In a statement Friday, the PNP added almost 24,000 persons were arrested for illegal gambling and other unlawful activities in a 10-month period.

At least 23, 823 persons were arrested and P 7,985,204 worth of gambling cash bets were confiscated in 12, 310 police operations from January to October 11 based on the report of PNP National Operations Center (NOC),

PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said last July 31, he will relieve regional police directors if they fail to stop illegal gambling in their area within 15 days.

Police arrested 899 individuals for illegal logging in different provinces, it said.

“The violators were arrested in 1,024 police operations against illegal logging activities wherein 852,377 boardfeet of contraband timber and lumber products valued at Php 21,383,968 were confiscated from the arrested offenders”, it said. Alanna Ambi/DMS