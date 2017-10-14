President Rodrigo Duterte blamed on Friday the European Union which he even warned of cutting ties with its members.

In a speech in Dumaguete City, Duterte said after he uttered expletives Thursday afternoon, "here comes the Ambassador of EU to the Philippines disclaiming" that those people who recently visited and criticized the government's war on drugs represented the European bloc.

"Why did you not immediately say it? You kept your silence while they were yakking here," Duterte said.

A seven-man delegation belonging to the Progressive Alliance and Party of European Socialists visited the Philippines recently. They criticized the government's bloody campaign against illegal drugs. They even warned that the Philippines could be removed from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Duterte said he was not afraid even if the Philippines would be expelled from the UN.

"What have we gotten from the United Nations? Nothing. We have been contributing to that stupid (organization). It has beautiful office. What did we get from it?," Duterte said.

But he reiterated that even before the Philippines could be expelled from the UN, the issue will go to the Security Council where China and Russia are two of the five permanent members.

"Do you think China and Russia will vote for the expulsion?," he said, noting that China even donated weapons to the Philippines, while Russia's assistance would be arriving soon. Celerina Monte/DMS