Malacanang welcomed on Friday the latest Pulse Asia survey showing President Rodrigo Duterte's approval and trust ratings both at 80 percent.

"Despite the multifaceted political noise, President Duterte is still the most approved and the most trusted government official in the Philippines today with an 80 percent approval rating and 80 percent trust rating. Take note," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a press briefing.

The Pulse Asia survey results were far from the Social Weather Stations survey findings, showing an 18 percent decline to "good" +48 on Duterte's net satisfaction rating in the third quarter of this year.

Abella noted that the Pulse Asia survey was conducted on September 24 to 30 "at the height of the demolition job against the President, even implicating some members of the President's family."

When the survey was conducted, the Senate was investigating on the P6.4 billion worth of illegal drug shipment to the Philippines from China and during such probe, presidential son Davao Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Duterte's son-in-law lawyer Manases Carpio were dragged into the alleged smuggling and corruption at the Bureau of Customs. The younger Duterte and Carpio denied involvement in the illegal activities at the Bureau of Customs.

"We hope these survey results inspire us in the government that despite the odds and challenges, we continue to provide a comfortable life for all Filipinos in an environment free from illegal drugs and criminality," Abella said.

The latest Pulse Asia survey showed that Duterte's approval rating fell by two percentage points to 80 percent in September from 82 percent in June.

Duterte's approval rating in September was highest in Mindanao where he came from at 92 percent; 86 percent in Visayas; 76 percent in the National Capital Region; and 72 percent in the Balance of Luzon.

As to income classes, Duterte's rating was highest among Class E at 86 percent; Class D at 79 percent; and Classes ABC at 75 percent.

As to Duterte's trust rating, it was highest in Mindanao at 93 percent; 86 percent in Visayas; 76 percent in NCR; and 72 percent in Balance of Luzon.

Duterte received highest trust rating from Class E at 85 percent; Class D, 80 percent; and Classes ABC, 74 percent. Celerina Monte/DMS