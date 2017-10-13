Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said he felt "guilty" for the drop of the satisfaction rating of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"We feel guilty if it is true that the people became dissatisfied with the president because of the war on drugs that we are doing", Dela Rosa said in an ambush interview at the Senate Wednesday night where the budget for the Department of the Interior and Local Government was being deliberate,.

Social Weather Stations conducted a survey on September 23 to 27 said Duterte's satisfaction rating dropped from +66 in June to +48.

It said, 67 percent of adult Filipinos said they are satisfied with the performance of the president, 14 percent are undecided and 19 percent are dissatisfied.

The PNP's war on drugs campaign resulted in 6,225 deaths of suspects with 85 police and military killed in action, PNP said in a Facebook post on September 29. The data covered the periods July 1 2016 until September 16, 2017.

Police were criticized in the killing of 17 year-old Kian Delos Santos and 19 year-old Carl Angelo Arnaiz, both allegedly shot by police officers in two different incidents.

Delos Santos was shot in a police operation for allegedly being a drug courier on August 16 and Arnaiz was shot by police officers after allegedly robbing a taxi driver on August 18, almost a month before the survey was conducted.

Dela Rosa apologized for causing the drop of trust rating of Duterte.

"We’re very guilty, sorry. Sorry that we are the one who gave the dissatisfaction of the people to the president", he said. Alanna Ambi/DMS