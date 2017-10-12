Former Philippine Army Chief Lt Gen. Reynaldo Mapagu was appointed as an undersecretary of the Department of National Defense (DND).

DND Public Affairs Service Director Arsenio Andolong said :"The appointment of Undersecretary Reynaldo Mapagu as the Undersecretary for Civil, Veterans, and Retiree Affairs is a welcome addition to our One Defense Team.”

“Usec Mapagu is no stranger to the defense establishment, having served in various key Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) positions prior to his retirement,” he added.

Andolong said with Mapagu's "wealth of experience and knowledge, he will greatly contribute to the attainment of the DND’s mission, especially in the functional areas under his supervision.”

Mapagu was Philippine Army chief during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in 2010.

He replaced retired general and previously NDRRMC ( National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council) executive director Eduardo Del Rosario.

Del Rosario was appointed as the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) chairperson by President Rodrigo Duterte last July 12, 2017. Robina Asido/DMS