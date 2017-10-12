A bilateral exercise between the Philippine and United States Marines was formally ended in a closing ceremony in Taguig City on Wednesday.

Capt. Maria Rowena Dalmacio, Philippine Marine spokesperson, said the ceremony was led by Executive Director of the Presidential Commission on the Visiting Forces Pedro Cesar Ramboanga Jr. as the guest of honor and speaker.

“The ceremony was also graced by the messages of the Commandant Philippines Marine Corps, BGen Alvin Parreno and Bgen Daniel Conley, Commanding general of the 3rd Marine Logistics group of the United States Marine Corps. (USMC) emphasizing strong partnership and cooperation between the two armed forces through capability development training,” she said.

“The concluded exercise enhances the counter-terrorism and military operations in urbanized terrain capability of the Philippine Marine Corps in support to the overall conduct of the internal security operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” she added.

Parreno admitted that the Philippines Marines will have to further improve its urban terrain warfare capability.

“We have to improve more in urban terrain. We have to improve more on other new equipment, sniping and counter sniping and night fighting system. These are important,” he said.

Dalmacio said the training also includes conduct of amphibious landing exercises in preparation for the coming amphibious assault vehicle (AAVs) of the Philippine Marines which will be delivered in 2019.

“The training also includes the ship to shore movement of the troops utilizing the amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) of the United States Marine Corps. From the strategic sealift vessel (LD601) of Brp Tarlac of the Philippine Navy,” she said.

“In addition, the combined troops of the PMC and USMC constructed Humanitarian and Civic Assistance (HCA) projects in Casiguran, Aurora which benefited the students and faculty members of the CJ Torre Elementary School, Esperanza Elementary School and Esperanza Day Care Center,” she added.

Dalmacio said “the HCA teams also conducted various lectures and training in HADR specifically with the members of the local government units and to the trainees of the BFP ( Bureau of Fire Protection).” Robina Asido/DMS