Commission on Elections (Comelec ) chairman Andres Bautista said Wednesday he has resigned but will stay on until the end of the year.

"It is with deep sadness that I am informing you about my decision to resign as the chairman of the Comelec by the end of the year," said Bautista in a statement he read before employees.

He said his family's needs are the main reason for resigning from the post he has occupied since 2015.

But later in the day, the House of Representatives voted in the plenary to reverse a decision by its justice committee dismissing an impeachment complaint.

Instead, voting 137 for and 75 against with two abstentions, the House voted to impeach Bautista. Articles of impeachment against election body chief will be prepared to be sent to the Senate, which will act as the impeachment court,

While saying it is unbecessary as he has tendered his resignation to Malacanang, Bajutista said he will comply with the House's decision.

Bautista earlier said it is the right time to resign as the October 23 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls are postponed to May 2018.

"After much prayer and discernment, I believe that it is the right time to step down given the postponement of the barangay and SK elections," he said.

"This was not an easy decision. But my family, especially my children, need me now more than ever," added Bautista.

He believes he was able to do his job as Comelec chair well.

"I believe I have served our Commission well and our Filipino people to the best of my ability," said Bautista.

"Amid the hurtful, baseless, and malicious accusations hurled against me, most of you never left my side. From the bottom of my heart, thank you my Comelec family," said Bautista. DMS