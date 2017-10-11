A general who led the operation against the terrorists in Marawi City is among contenders to replace Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Ano.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Western Mindanao Command Chief Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez is in the shortlist of candidates to replace Ano who will reach mandatory retirement age of 56 by October 26.

“Yes, he (Galvez) is and several others,” Lorenzana said when asked if Galvez is in the list of generals recommended to the president.

Galvez, a graduate of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class 1985, will retire from military service by December 12, 2018.

Lorenzana said Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, the Eastern Mindanao Command chief based in Davao City, AFP Deputy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Narciso Vingson Jr., and AFP Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Salvador Melchor Mison Jr, are also on the list of contenders for the position.

Like Galvez, Vingson is also a graduate of PMA Class 1985 while Guerrero and Mison are members of Class 1984.

Vingson will reach his mandatory retirement age by June 2018 while Mison will be retiring by June of 2019 and Guerrero is set to retire by December of this year. Robina Asido/DMS