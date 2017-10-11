Two Royal Australian Navy (RAN) vessels arrived in Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila on Tuesday morning.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman said Her Majesty’s Australian Ship (HMAS) Adelaide (III), a Landing Helicopter Dock, and HMAS Darwin, a Guided Missile Frigate arrived in the country around 10 am.

The HMS Adelaide is one of Australia's two biggest ships, according to the website of the Australian Navy.

“Philippine Navy (PN) vessel BRP Rajah Humabon (FF11) rendered customary meeting procedures at Corregidor Island and escorted the vessels to its designated anchorage area,” Licuna said.

“Philippine Navy (PN) representatives accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival,” he added.

Lincuna said among the dignitaries present during the ceremony were Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Amanda Gorely and Assistant Defence Attach? Lt Col Gideon Scrimgeour.

“The RAN contingent is led by Commander Joint Task Group, Captain Jonathan Earley who is also the commanding officer of HMAS Adelaide together with Cdr. Phillip Henry, skipper of HMAS Darwin,” he said.

Lincuna said the arrival of their Australian counterpart in the country “is part of the Australian Defence Force’s Indo- Pacific Endeavour 2017, a deployment to East Asia to provide regional countries the opportunity to gain understanding of the ships’ capability especially in the conduct of humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations.”

“This goodwill visit is a five-day series of engagements between PN personnel and their visiting counterparts to be held in Manila and Olongapo City,” he said.

“Crew of the ship and their Philippine Navy counterparts will host reciprocal receptions and sports events,” he added.

Lincuna said during the visit the Defense Attach? of Australia to the Philippines, Capt. Bradley White, along with the two commanding officers of the visiting vessels, are scheduled to have a courtesy call to the Flag Officer In Command of the Philippine Navy.

He also noted that a send- off ceremony with customary Passing Exercise (PASSEX) will cap off the goodwill visit on Sunday.

“This visit further strengthens the already strong relationship between the two navies and fortifies the Philippine Navy’s firm commitment of maintaining good relationship with other foreign navies,” said Lincuna. Robina Asido/DMS