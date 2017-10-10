President Rodrigo Duterte has dismissed from service two police generals for failure to do their job, resulting to the "proliferation" of illegal drugs in their areas of jurisdiction.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed the decision last Thursday to remove Chief Supt. Edgardo Tinio and Police Director Joel Pagdilao.

He said the two police officials were administratively liable for "serious neglect of duty and serious irregularity in the performance of duty, and have been duly dismissed.

"Evidence shows that both generals deliberately refused, without cause, to perform their duties as police officers resulting in the proliferation of the drug trade in their areas of jurisdiction. Thus, the President's decision," he said.

Duterte last week said he fired two officials but he did not mention who they were.

Shortly after he assumed office, Duterte bared a list of "narcopoliticians," including the names of five police generals, including Tinio and Pagdilao.

Prior to Duterte's announcement of the "narco-generals," Pagdilao was the head of the National Capital Region, while Tinio was the Quezon City Police chief.

Abella was not sure if the two police generals would also face criminal charges.

Abella said the dismissal from service of Police Supt. Lito Cabamongan, who was caught sniffing methamphetamine or shabu, highlights the efforts to rid the ranks of misfits and scalawags that destroy the integrity of the entire organization.

"The removal of a high-ranking officer serves as a strong reminder to the uniformed personnel to honor and to uphold always their sworn duty to serve and protect our people and our country. These efforts ought to have been standard practice in government," he said.

Cabamongan was head of the Alabang satellite office of the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory. Celerina Monte/DMS