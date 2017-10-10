The Armed Forces of the Philippines has cited the alleged connection of a Filipino doctor, whom the United States wants extradited, to local and foreign terrorists, a spokesman said.

In a press briefing in Malacanang on Monday, Major General Restituto Padilla Jr. said while Russel Salic surrendered in April to the National Bureau of Investigation upon learning of his warrant of arrest, he was the subject of monitoring by intelligence agencies because of his alleged involvement with the suspected terrorists.

"Earlier, we understood that he may have been part of those who frequented the Butig Mountains and treated Maute rebels who were wounded," he said.

He noted that Salic's nom de guerre was "Doc" or "Doctor" because he was the one treating the wounded militants.

He also said that based on information from Interpol and other allied intelligence agencies, "he has connection with the other groups in different parts of the world, including the Middle East and the United States.

"This just goes to show that the government and all agencies of government are closely watching any potential sources of linkages with other terror organizations," he stressed.

"So it is not only the Philippines, but it is the alliance of nations that are interested to keep their nations safe from the clutches of terror that is involved here," he added.

The government has said that it is ready to extradite Salic to US where he allegedly extended financial support to the terrorists who were supposed to sow terror in different parts of New York last year.

The terror plots were thwarted. Celerina Monte/DMS