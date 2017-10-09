Two people died in a motorcycle accident in Zamboang del Sur on Saturday.

Dimataling Municipal Police Station Police Officer 1 Iresidel Osayano said the accident took place around 7:30 pm in Purok 2, Barang Kagawasan, Dimataling.

Initial report said the two riders were drunk while on board their motorbike and heading towards their residence in Barangay Poblacion when the incident happened.

"The victims were already on a zigzag motion. They swerve on the other lane before crashing into a coconut tree," Osayano said.

Osayano failed to identify the two victims who died on the spot from severe head injuries. Ella Dionisio/DMS