Two Royal Australian Navy vessels, Her Majesty’s Australian Ship (HMAS) Adelaide (III) and HMAS Darwin ,will arrive on Tuesday for a five-day goodwill visit, a Philippine Navy spokesman said Saturday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna said HMAS Adelaide is an amphibious assault ship and landing helicopter dock while HMAS Darwin is a guided missile frigate."

"The former is commanded by Capt. Jonathan Earley while the latter is under the command of Cmdr. Phillip Henry," he said.

Lincuna said the Australian ships will arrive at Pier 15, South Harbor in Manila around 9 am Tuesday. .

He said the goodwill visit lasting until Oct. 15 will be conducted as part of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Joint Task Group Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2017.

Lincuna said the Philippine Navy delegates will render customary welcome ceremony to their Australian counterpart.

"This will be be followed by a press briefing, which will include the Flag Officer In Command, Philippine Navy representative, Commander Joint Task Group Captain Earley and the Australian Ambassador, Amanda Gorely," he said.

A port briefing on security and health will be conducted aboard one of the vessels, said Lincuna. Robina Asido/DMS