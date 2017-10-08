Joint Task Force Marawi and the 1st Infantry Division of the Philippine Army got their new commanders after Major General Rolando Bautista became the new Army chief.

Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson, Philippine Army spokesman, said Saturday Brig. Gen. Roseller Murcillo is the new commander of the 1st Infantry Division while Major. Gen. Danilo Pamonag is the new Joint Task Force Marawi head. Murcillo and Pamonag assumed their posts on Friday, added Tiongson.

The two generals replaced Bautista, who held both positions before he was formally promoted as the new Philippine Army chief in a ceremony attended by President Rodrigo Duterte in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City last Thursday.

Tiongson said Murillo was the senior military assistant of the Secretary of National Defense. Major Gen. Pamonag remained Southern Command chief despite his new position, added Tiongson.

“Brig. Gen. Murillo was previously the commander of 103rd Brigade in 2015 before he became the senior military assistant of the Secretary of National Defense,” he added. Robina Asido/ DMS