Malaca?ang said Saturday the surrender of Maasim, Sarangani Mayor Aniceto Lopez, Jr. underscores how deeply entrenched narco-politics is in the country.

"The raid by PDEA operatives of the rest house of the Maasim mayor, where P5 million worth of suspected shabu and a mini-shabu laboratory were seized, proves the Administration’s claim that illegal drugs and corruption have captured local politics," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said.

He then called on the public to continue supporting the government's campaign in eliminating illegal drugs.

"Progress against illegal drugs largely depends on the full support and cooperation of everyone from the citizens to the church and communities," Abella said.

In the same radio briefing, Abella explained that the statement of the Philippine National Police (PNP) there is no extrajudicial killing under the Duterte administration is based on the operational guidelines of Administrative Order (AO) No. 35, which was adopted and signed on April 18, 2013.

Under AO No. 35, EJK is referred to as killings where “the victim was a member of, or affiliated with an organization, to include political, environmental, agrarian, labor, or similar causes; or an advocate of above-named causes; or a media practitioner or person(s) apparently mistaken or identified to be so.”

AO No. 35 also referred to EJKs when “the victim was targeted and killed because of the actual or perceived membership, advocacy, or profession; or the person/s responsible for the killing is a state agent or non-state agent; and the method and circumstances of attack reveal a deliberate intent to kill.”

"AO 35 has not been repealed or revoked; thus, the definition of EJK remains the same," Abella said.

"Having said that, we wish to emphasize that one death is one too many," he said.

Abella also assured that regardless of this definition, these deaths are being addressed "to ensure the accountability of perpetrators, even as it calls upon witnesses and individuals who can provide valuable evidence that will lead to speedy resolution of cases.". DMS