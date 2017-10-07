Four died, including a one-year-old girl, and 42 were wounded as a water tank burst in San Jose Del Monte on Friday, police said.

A water tank, which belongs to the San Jose Del Monte Water District, collapsed at 3:30 am in Carriedo St., Brgy Muzon, San Jose Del Monte Bulacan, said a San Jose Del Monte City police non-uniformed personnel in a phone interview with Daily Manila Shimbun.

She said the incident is being investigated.

In a separate report, police said the other identified fatalities were Elaine Tiongson, 21, and Jimmy Garcia. 61

Damage has not been determined but the sudden rush of water destroyed many houses and establishments, including a subdivision, which is near the water district, she said.

Superintendent Fitz Macariola, San Jose Del Monte City police chief, said in a radio interview the water tank is 14 by 13 meters in height with a round structure and made of steel. He said the capacity of the tank is 2,000 cubic meters. Alanna Ambi/DMS