The M4 rifles donated by the Chinese government to the Philippines on Thursday will be used by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“According to the directive of the president they will be given to the national police, if you remember the national police tried to buy 26,00 firearms from dealer with the United States but it has taken them too long to deliver so we are lucky that the Chinese government provided firearms,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo Thursday.

“So the first batch 3,000 minus 100 retained by the Armed Forces were given to the national police immediately after we received them last June and this one also will be given to them,” he added.

The defense secretary noted that the firearms will have to pass through the military logistics for record purposes before they will be turned over to the Philippine National Police.

“They (firearms) will just pass through our logistics people for records purposes and everything will be handed over to the police, especially the firearms,” he said.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Ano said only the 90 scopes for the sniper rifles will be left for the armed forces.

“The scopes, it will be fitted to the sniper rifles on the Armed Forces inventory,” he said.

During the turn over ceremony the AFP through Lorenzana received a total of 3,000 units of assault rifles with 3 million rounds of ammunition; and 90 scopes for the sniper rifles from Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua.

In his speech, Zhao said the third batche of weapons will be delivered to the country by 2018.

“We are preparing the third batch of donation which will be delivered early next year,” he said.

He assured that the Chinese government will provide assistance for the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

“As you about to begin the process of rebuilding the city, let me assure you that China will provide additional grants and assistance to the Philippines we would like to be your partner …. on rehabilitation and reconstruction of the city of Marawi… the engineering equipment worth 3 million dollars will be delivered in the coming months,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS