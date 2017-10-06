The Philippine National Police said total crime volume went down by 7.18 percent or 28, 235 crimes, according to the PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) headed by Director Augusto Marquez Jr.

Generated from the DIDM’s Crime Research and Analysis Center (CRAC), the data earmarks to the comparison of total crime volume of January to August 2016 and January to August 2017 which hoisted at 393,150 and 364,915, respectively, a statement from the PNP said Thursday.

DIDM records show the eight focus crimes such as murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping, has gone down prompted by the PNP's focused campaign against drugs, criminality, and corruption.

The PNP said index crime volume has significantly decreased to 20,675 (21.38 percent) crimes nationwide in the period of January to August 2016 and January to August 2017.

The PNP classifies index crimes such as carnapping, cattle rustling, murder, homicide, physical injury, homicide, theft, robbery, and rape. Based on the report, the National Capital Region’s index crime data went down to 12,631 compared to 15,027 crimes recorded on the same period of 2016.

In addition, DIDM said non-index crimes nationwide has reduced by 7, 560 or 2.55 percent compared to the 296,444 non-index crimes of the same quarters last year.

The DIDM explained non-index crimes are violation of special laws such as illegal drugs, violation against women and children, child abuse,traffic code, firearms, illegal gambling, illegal logging, juvenile act, and illegal fishing.

Other non-index crimes are threats, alarm and scandal, malicious mischief, estafa, acts of lasciviousness, unjust vexation, direct assault, adultery, abortion, and arson, DIDM said. DMS