A municipal councilor of Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro and his son was killed in a shooting incident in Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday.

Supt. Imelda Tolentino, Mimaropa regional police spokesman, said the incident occurred in front of the house of municipal councilor Melchor Arago located at Brgy. Tabinay, Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro around 3:30 pm.

Tolentino said according to the witnesses, Arago was inside his car which was parked in front of their residence when the suspects, who were on a motorcycle, stopped and shot him several times.

“Further information revealed that while the suspects were about to escaped the crime scene, they saw the victim's son Kenneth who was about to go out of their house and shot him too several times,” she said.

“Both of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the different parts of their bodies which resulted to their sudden deaths,” she added.

During a manhunt, government forces arrested suspects Tirso Manlangit Tito, 39, a resident of Brgy. Tambo, Lipa City; and Rogelio Sotto Sto. Tomas, 47, a resident of Brgy. Bugtong, Lipa City early Wednesday.

Tolentino said suspects were on board a white van which was travelling from Brgy. Villaflor, Puerto Galera bound to Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro when they were arrested in a checkpoint at the vicinity of Brgy. Poblacion, San Teodoro, Oriental Mindoro at about 12:30 am.

“The suspects were positively identified by the witness who was then collecting bottle and scrap metal in front of the victim's house when the said incident transpired,” she said.

“The two arrested suspects are now under the custody of Puerto Galera Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition,” she added.

Tolentino said a special investigation task group was created by Senior Supt. Christopher Birung, Oriental Mindoro Police Provincial Office Director to determine the motive. Robina Asido/DMS