Joint Task Force Marawi Commander Major Gen. Rolando Bautista is the new Philippine Army Chief, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Wednesday.

Lorenzana said the appointment paper of Bautista was just signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“His appointment was signed by the president today,” he said.

Bautista is set to replace Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda in a change of command ceremony in Fort Andres Bonifacio, Taguig City on Thursday.

Miranda, a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class 1983, will reach his retirement age of 56 on October 8.

Bautista is also the commander of the 1st Infantry Division of the Philippine Army based in Zamboanga del Sur.

He was the first Presidential Security Group (PSG) commander of President Rodrigo Duterte. Before serving as PSG commander, Bautista was commander of 104th Infantry Brigade in Basilan.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcomes the appointment of Bautista as the new Army chief.

“The AFP welcomes the new team player in MGen Rolando Joselito Bautista--the newly designated Commanding General of the Philippine Army,” said Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs Chief.

"He has gone through all echelons of command including that of the Presidential Security Group charged with the protection of the President and Commander-in-Chief Rodrigo Duterte," he said.

“He belongs to PMA "Sandiwa" Class of 1985. A seasoned commander, quiet and unassuming, he is decisive who leads his men from the front,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS