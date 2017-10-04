Police said a woman thought to be a person of interest in the Las Vegas shooting Sunday that killed at least 50 persons is no longer such, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday.

In a statement, DFA spokesperson Robespierre Bolivar said the woman, Marilyn Danley, " was not in the US at the time of the incident and is no longer a person of interest in the investigation."

Although an Australian newspaper said Danley said she is an Australian citizen, Boliver said: "no official confirmation yet on her nationality (original or acquired)." There were news reports saying Danley was born in the Philippines.

Bolivar said Danley "was reported to have been in Philippines at the time of the incident but there are unconfirmed reports that she is no longer in Philippines at this time."

The Philippines expressed its deepest sympathies to the United States and to the families of the people who were killed.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to the United States over this disturbing act of violence that took the lives of 50 people in Las Vegas last night," Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a statement from New York where he is on an official visit.

"We mourn with the families of those who perished and hope for the speedy recovery of the more than 400 people who were reported injured," Cayetano said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the American people today."

Cayetano said the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles is monitoring developments and is in touch with authorities to determine whether there were any Filipinos among the victims of the deadly shooting at a country music concert at the Las Vegas strip on Sunday evening.

Consul General Adelio Angelito Cruz said the Consulate General is looking into the condition of the 131,000 members of the Filipino Community in Las Vegas, which is a popular tourist destination for Filipinos from other parts of the US and the Philippines.

"We are coordinating with Las Vegas police authorities and with leaders of the Filipino Community to check on our kababayans there," Cruz said. "We hope and pray that all of them are safe and accounted for."

The incident came hours before Cayetano met all heads of Philippine Foreign Service posts in the Americas to discuss how the Philippine government could better respond to calls for assistance from distressed Filipinos abroad. DMS