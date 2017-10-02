At least 27 people were injured when a passenger bus fell from an elevated expressway in Muntinlupa City Sunday night, authorities said.

Cher Transport bus with plate number TYW-504 was plying north bound of Alabang viaduct near the tollgate when the driver lost control of the vehicle at around 6:28pm, Muntinlupa City Police Station said.

The injured individuals were brought to different hospitals for treatment.

According to Metropolitan Development Authority, the bus was already removed from the area and was brought to Muntinlupa Traffic Bureau. Celerina Monte/DMS