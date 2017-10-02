President Rodrigo Duterte said he will not submit himself to the jurisdiction of the Office of the Ombudsman, which has been investigating his alleged hidden wealth.

In a speech last Saturday, Duterte said Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang was lying about his bank transactions allegedly released by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

"I won't submit to (their) jurisdiction because it’s a lousy thing," he said, adding that Carandang was "lying through his teeth in front of the nation."

Last Wednesday, Carandang said he was authorized by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio to act on the complaint filed by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV against Duterte. He also said he has in possession of the initial bank records from AMLC, showing the flow of money through deposits and withdrawals of Duterte family.

The AMLC denied releasing any document of Duterte's alleged bank transactions to the Ombudsman.

The President told Carandang "to start praying" because he would go after him.

He said Carandang was holding "fabricated" documents.

Duterte denied having bank deposits of more than P200 million.

He said if he has money in the bank, it would not go beyond P40 million. Ella Dionisio/DMS