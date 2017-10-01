Malacanang Palace confirmed that United States President Donald Trump will visit the country to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings in November..

"We confirm US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Philippines this November," Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement Saturday.

"President Trump will join other world leaders who will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) / East Asian Summit in the Philippines," he added.

Malacanang made the confirmation after news reports said Trump will visit the Philippines as part of his five - nation tour to include Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and China from November 3 to 14.

After President Rodrigo Duterte promised to be friendly with the United States in his speech during 116th anniversary of the Balangiga Encounter Day in Eastern Samar, Abella said the chief executive is looking forward to welcoming the US president.

"President Trump's visit underscores the improving PH-US ties and President Duterte is looking forward to welcoming the US President in Manila," he said.

"As host country, we hope to make the event productive and pleasant to our foreign guests. We will let them experience our world-famous Filipino hospitality to make sure they would have good memories of their stay in the Philippines," he added.

Last Thursday, Duterte acknowledge the good relationship of Philippines and United States during his speech in Eastern Samar.

"I believe also that that water has passed under the bridge and America today...there are so many factors involved, but I'd rather be friendly to them now because aside from these episodes of, I said, sad incidents, overall I think the Americans also redeemed themselves a lot, not during the time of their occupation, for they had the parity rights," he said.

"They have helped us a lot. Whether we like it or not, we were engaged here, challenged by the Japanese occupation and it was America who partly helped us, as an ally. I would not say they were our saviors, but they are our allies and they helped us," he added.

Duterte criticized the United States for its comments about human rights issues in the Philippines especially during the final months of former US President Barack Obama's administration.

Duterte even ordered the military and defense department to stop the war games with the US in 2016. Robina Asido/DMS