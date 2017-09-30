National Capital Region Police Director Oscar Albayalde assured residents in Caloocan City on Friday "there is nothing to worry" following the relief of the Caloocan policemen.

"We want to assure not only the people here in Caloocan...that there is nothing to worry about", Albayalde said in an ambush interview after a ceremony at the Northern Police District.

"These policemen are replaced for the good of those who lived in Caloocan because we don't know how deep are the doings of these cops in Caloocan", he added.

At least 950 Regional Public Safety Battalion were deployed on Friday replacing the 1,143 Caloocan policemen were relived. The rest of the replacements will be announced soon.

Albayalde said investigators from other districts will be deployed in Caloocan.

"The officers that we assigned there are experienced...and of course we will also assign there investigators coming from other districts", he said.

During the speech of Albayalde where he told the 448 relived Caloocan cops they will be retrained on Monday in Camp Bagong Diwa, some of the relieved Caloocan cops are making side comments.

Among their comments were : "what do they know?" referring to the newly-assigned Caloocan cops

"We have a lot of police that are really hard to discipline. One day or the other.. we will clean our organization", Albayalde said. Alanna Ambi/DMS