Construction of the P2.8-billion Common Station project, which will connect major railways in Metro Manila, will start soon after government officials and executives from the private sector held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, along with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, and other stakeholders for the construction of the Common Station, vowed to complete the project in two-and-a-half to three years or by 2020.

According to Tugade, his co-Cabinet officials from "Build, Build, Build" Program and currently in China, sent him a text message expressing their full support for the groundbreaking ceremony of the project.

"Next month, we will start digging the soil," Tugade said during the ceremony at the North Triangle Transport Terminal in Quezon City where the 13,700-square meter Common Station will be built.

The project is located between two big shopping malls - SM North Edsa and Trinoma.

Transportation Undersecretary for Rails Cesar Chavez said the Common Station will connect Light Rail Transit Line 1, Metro Rail Transit Line 3, the ongoing construction of MRT-7, and the recently approved Metro Manila Subway project.

The Common Station is expected to serve approximately 478,000 rail passengers daily, he said.

He said a more spacious area for the Common Station is needed due to the large increase in ridership traffic that will result from the extension of LRT-1 to Cavite, the completion of MRT-7 from San Jose del Monte Bulacan, and the connection to the Metro Manila Subway.

The government will shoulder the P2.8 billion for the construction of the project, which will also deliver dual tracks for all of LRT-1, MRT-3, and MRT-7 for increased operational efficiency, the Department of Transportation said.

It took about 10 years before the project could start due to legal issues. Celerina Monte/DMS