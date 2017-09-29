Jolo Councilor Ezzeden Soud Tan was abducted by suspected members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) Sulu on Thursday night.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu Commander. said based on initial report the victim was on-board a bicycle along the road between barangays Timbangan and Tagbak in Indanan town when he was taken by around six armed men on board a Tamaraw FX.

Sobejana said Tan, a member of the Tausog Bikers Club, was with his group of 12 bikers during the abduction.

“Accordingly, they were on their way back to Jolo after making at turn at the town of Maimbung,” he said.

Sobejana said a Crisis Management Team was organized to rescue Tan.

“Intensified checkpoint operation was conducted immediately after the incident was reported to the authorities,” Sobejana said.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing and we look forward for the victim's safe rescue,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS