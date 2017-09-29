The Philippine National Police said Thursday a "life after tokhang" program will be launched on Monday for the recovery and welness of drug surrenderees.

"There will be a launching of there is life after tokhang. This is the community-based recovery and wellness program of the PNP in partnership with the different groups", PNP spokesman Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said in a press conference in Camp Crame.

There are 1,306,389 drug surrenderees in the Philippines said Philippines from July 1, 2016 to June 13, 2017, the PNP said in its post in Facebook.

"At the start of the program we let the LGU (local government unit) and other partner agencies to deliver the need because we are focusing on the enforcement", Carlos said.

He said based on the findings of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) 90 percent of the drugs surrenderees need the community-based rehabilitation and not full rehabilitation.

"We will do this recovery and wellness program so we can reach the surrenderees instantly and for them not to go back to what they were doing ", he said.

Carlos said Directorate for Police Community Relation Director Noel Constantino made a template for the community-based recovery and wellness program in Cagayan de Oro. Alanna Ambi/DMS