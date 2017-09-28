President Rodrigo Duterte has warned to bar Philippine Airlines from using the Ninoy Aquino International Airport if it fails to immediately settle its alleged liabilities with the government.

In a speech on Tuesday night at Manila Hotel, Duterte made the same warning to other private firms occupying government properties, which failed to pay their liabilities.

"So, I’m telling you now, everybody who owns property of the government, return it now... because (if not), I will personally arrest (you). It would give me extreme pleasure to do the honor," Duterte said.

He said he refused to receive campaign contributions from big businessmen during the 2016 elections despite their offers so that he would not be indebted to them.

He cited the case of Lucio Tan, owner of PAL. "I said you are using government buildings, airport. You have debt (in using the) runway," he said.

PAL is solely using the NAIA Terminal II.

"I said, 'you solve the problem yourself. I will give you 10 days. Pay it. If you won't pay, I will close.' There's no more airport. So what?," Duterte said.

Duterte said if closing the airport would mean the Filipinos would have to travel by land from Luzon to Davao, so be it.

"I do not mind. If we sink, we sink. But I said, 'we have to enforce the law.' So guys, you guys, if you are put into a great discomfort, sorry. I can't do anything about it. The law is the law. It is the law," he stressed.

Duterte did not mention the amount of PAL's liability to the government.

But in his speech last April, Duterte said Tan should pay about P30 tax liabilities to the government. He did not mention which of Tan's companies owe government.

Tan has also interests in banking, liquor, tobacco, real estate industries and education. He is the fourth richest Filipino with an estimated net worth of $4.2 billion as of September this year, according to Forbes Magazine. Celerina Monte/DMS