Four people were reported injured after the series of earthquakes hit Lanao del Sur early Sunday.

"Reported injured is four, three female and one male," Lanao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Amer Lucman said in a television interview.

Lucman said officer from different municipalities were still assessing the total damages incurred due to the quakes.

He said the local government units were already assisting residents and providing medical assistance to the evacuees.

Some 64 patients were also evacuated from Wao District Hospital and currently staying in a place provided by the LGU.

Lanao del Sur experienced a series of earthquakes, with magnitude 5.4 as the strongest.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the first quake was recorded at 3 kilometers northwest with magnitude 4.4 at around 1:48 am with epicenter at Wao,Lanao del Sur.

At around 4:47 am, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck again the province. The quake which was tectonic in origin has a depth of 2 km.

The agency recorded Intensity VI in Kalinangan, Bukidno, then intensity V in Cagayan de Oro City.

While Intensity IV was also reportedly felt in Pangantucan, Kadingilan, Maramag, Damulog, Quezon, Don Carlos, Valencia City and Malaybalay City in Bukidnon; Intensity III in Kabacan, North Cotabato, Talakag in Bukidnon and Taoloan in Misamis Oriental; and Intensity II in the city of Kidapawan.

One hour after the tremor, another magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolted Wao, which was also tectonic in origin and had a depth of 19 km.

Phivolcs said they were expecting damage to properties and possible aftershocks because of the earthquakes. Ella Dionisio/DMS