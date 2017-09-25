Malacanang expressed optimism that the Marawi siege would soon be over, particularly after a bridge close to Lake Lanao has been reclaimed by the soldiers.

"Government troops’ control of the Masiu Bridge is a significant development in our goal of ending the rebellion in Marawi," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

The bridge is close to the Lake Lanao and a possible escape route of the remaining terrorist rebels inside the main battle area, he said.

"Government troops are now in the final push and despite the enemy’s continued resistance, our recent successes would hopefully lead to the eventual liberation of the entire city and pave the way back to normalcy," Abella added.

Government troops already recovered three bridges in Marawi, such as the Mapandi bridge, Bayabao bridge and Masui bridge, that can be used to transport troops and combat supplies inside the war zone.

Marawi rebellion has been on its fourth month already. The Islamic State-inspired terrorists attacked the city with the purpose of establishing a caliphate there, the government said. Ella Dionisio/DMS