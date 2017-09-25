Malacanang on Sunday welcomed the move of the House of Representatives to earmark P40 billion for free education in state-run higher education institutions for 2018.

Republic Act 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed last August will be implemented starting June next year.

"We welcome the move of the House of Representatives for allotting P40 billion next year for free college education in state universities and colleges and locally funded colleges," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

He said, "the free tertiary public education is a cornerstone of the social development policy of the Duterte administration."

Abella said the law provides equal opportunity to all Filipinos to have a quality tertiary education and priority to academically able student who come from poor families.

He also hoped the Senate would fully support the initiative of the House to be able to provide free tuition and miscellaneous fees for more than one million students in public universities and colleges.

"The P40 billion would also provide additional stipends for very poor students and allow parents to borrow low-interest loans to help their children complete their education," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS