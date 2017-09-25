An unidentified armed men entered the town of Bayang in Lanao del Sur last Wednesday causing fear to the residents.

Town mayor Aslani Balt, in an interview with reporters on Saturday, said around 20 to 60 armed men entered their town and fired shot at the military camp around 3:30 pm.

"An unidentified black group attacked (the town)...they have masks, they are wearing black uniform. The report 20. Others said there were 60 of them," he said.

According to Balt, the said group returned in the town early Saturday.

Balt said he already informed all the leaders under him to be ready in defending their area. He also said he asked additional deployment and assistance from the police and military.

Joint Task Force Ranao Deputy Commander Col. Romeo Brawner, in a television interview, said this group, which entered the town, was only a nuisance group and was not connected with the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorist group.

"If it's a diversion, then it's connected but the 65th Infantry Battalion and other uniformed forces like the PNP (Philippine National Police) can address this group," Brawner said.

The town of Bayang is located south of Lanao Lake and 55 kilometers away from Marawi City where the firefight between the government forces and Maute-ISIS group is currently ongoing. Ella Dionisio/DMS