The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) filed a case against Piston ( Pinagkaisahang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide) leader George San Mateo on Friday.

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun Saturday the complaint against San Mateo for violating provisions of Commonwealth Act 146 or the Public Service Law before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.

Lizada said they filed the complaint on San Mateo for the transport strike he led against the modernization program of the government on February 27.

San Mateo was one of the leaders of the nationwide transport strike on February which was joined by PISTON, Stop and Go Coalition, and No to Jeepney Phase-out Coalition.

The strike affected the commuters in Metro Manila and other cities and municipalities in the country.

Piston held a transport strike on September 21 during the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law in the Philippines. A two-day jeepney strike is set to start on Monday. Alanna Ambi/DMS