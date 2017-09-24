The vice mayor of Roxas town in Oriental Mindoro was gunned down while watching television on Friday afternoon.

Jackson Dy, 56 was shot dead by two unidentified suspects while watching a television at a carwash at 4:30 pm. in Barangay Dangay, Roxas, Oriental Mindoro, according to a police report sent to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

It said the gunman approached Dy from behind and shot him in his back and head which resulted in the victim’s death.

The gunman was on a motorcycle driven by another suspect. They went to unknown direction, it said.

The Roxas municipal police station is on a manhunt operation to arrest the suspects, a police officer said in a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun. Alanna Ambi/DMS