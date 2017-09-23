Two people died while four were injured in a landslide in Cebu City last Thursday night.

Senior Inspector Reslyn Abella, Central Visayas Regional Police Public Information Officer, said based on initial report the landslide occurred at the vicinity of Sitio Ponce, Brgy. Capitol Site around 9:30 pm.

She identifies the fatalities as Virgilio Epedio Sanipa and Jovelyn Sanipa and the wounded victims as Felicito Sanipa and three children who sustained minor bruises

Abella said the landslide occurred because of continuous rain.

She said the houses of the victims located near the river were hit by landslide after an old bamboo tree above their house collapsed during the incident. Robina Asido/DMS