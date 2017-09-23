The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed the link of the late Ozamis Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. to the Maute terrorists in Marawi City.

In an ambush interview in Camp Aguinaldo Friday, AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano confirmed that Parojinog was among the politicians and drug lords who funded the terrorist group.

“Yes, that is a confidential document but the president mentioned there the involvement of Parojinog with his linkages with lawless elements and terrorists including these Maute/ISIS who involved here in Marawi because these Maute brothers they are into drug operations,” Ano said.

President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed that Parojinog was among personalities listed in the matrix he showed to reporters during his visit to Marawi City last Thursday.

Ano said the document of the president was provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Yes, because this is a report from the military not from the PNP (Philippine National Police),” he said.

“The PNP has different report. When we tried to dig up every information about this is how the Maute/ISIS got this enormous money in doing this rebellion. Part of that funds are from drugs so we made the study and we analyzed and evaluate and it comes out in one of our report,” he added.

Ano also confirmed that the matrix also include Talitay, Maguindanao Mayor Montasir Sabal.

“He (president) only mentioned Parojinog, it is difficult to name others but one of the mayors there is Mayor Sabal who is now in hiding. He is included on the matrix,” he said.

It can be recalled Parojinog and 15 others were killed as police tried to enforce a search warrant at his home in Ozamiz City on July 30. Robina Asido/DMS