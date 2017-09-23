President Rodrigo Duterte has said the declaration of martial law in Mindanao would be lifted as soon as the Marawi crisis is over.

In a media interview during his fifth visit to war-torn city on Thursday night, Duterte said the Armed Forces of the Philippines is winding up its operation against the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists.

"What delayed us before is still the same. As much as possible, we do not want anybody taken hostage by the terrorists harmed or killed...(but) this will be winding up," he said.

Due to the Marawi siege, Duterte has to place the whole of Mindanao under martial law.

As the military operation has been nearing its end, Duterte said, "it (martial law) will be lifted anytime after things are already - there's a clean up and we can make sure that it does not end with the physical fighting."

He said once the military operation is over, there will be no celebration.

"After this, you just go out of Marawi silently. No celebration," Duterte told the soldiers during his visit in the city.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23 for 60 days. But the imposition of martial law was extended by Congress until December 31 this year on the President's request. Celerina Monte/DMS