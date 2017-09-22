The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) announced that the third quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill (NSED) that was supposed to be held Thursday was moved next week.

In a memorandum issued to all the NDRRMC member agencies and the Office of Civil Defense Regional Offices, the council announced that the quake drill will be held on September 27.

It also noted that the ceremonial venue is still the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor, Cavite at around 2pm.

“All NDRRMC member agencies and OCD Regional Offices are directed to conduct similar activities. Proper documentation and the conduct of the Post Activity Evaluation is encourage,” it added.

The memorandum also stressed that the activity has four objectives which includes the testing of the efficiency and usefulness of the preparedness, response and recovery plans, systems and policies developed in their respective localities, offices and schools.

Also to evaluate the effectiveness of contingency plan, to test the coordination and communication mechanism during response operation and to understand the command and control mechanism in emergency and disaster operation and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils.

According to NDRRMC spokeperson, Romina Marasigan, the postponement was made because they wanted to ensure maximum participation to the drill since President Rodrigo Duterte suspended the classes and work in government offices to observe the national day of protest. Robina Asido/DMS