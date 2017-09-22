Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Rodolfo Salalima has quit from his post, Malacanang said on Thursday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Salalima cited "personal and work-related" as the reasons for resigning.

"As of this date, there is no official word from the Office of the Executive Secretary as to wether the President has accepted Secretary Salalima's offer to resign," he said.

Salalima was the first secretary of the DICT, which was created under Republic Act No. 10844 passed in 2015.

He was formerly chief legal counsel of Globe Telecom. Celerina Monte/DMS