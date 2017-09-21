Nine alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) were killed while one soldier was wounded in an encounter with the government troops in Nueva Ecija on Wednesday morning.

Lt. Col Isagani Nato, Armed Forces of the Philippines Northern Luzon Command spokesman, said based on initial report the troops of 84th Infantry Battalion encountered around 15 rebels led by Joel Manangan alias Ka Razul at the vicinity of Brgy. Burgos, Carranglan, Nueva Ecija around 7am Wednesday.

Nato said the troops were verifying the reported presence of an armed group in the area when they encountered the rebels.

He said the fire fight that lasted for more than two hours. The bodies of the armed men were recovered by the government forces after the encounter.

Nato said the troops recovered nine high powered firearms from the rebels which include one AK47 rifle, one M14, two M653 and five M16 rifles (one of which has attached M203 grenade launcher).

He said the soldier who had a gunshot wound in his right leg, had the rank of corporal. Robina Asido/DMS