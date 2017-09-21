Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said Wednesday they are prepared for protests on the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law in the Philippines on September 21.

"We have enough preparations and we have monitoring the event tomorrow. We are prepared", Dela Rosa said in an ambush interview in Camp Crame.

National Capital Region Police Director Oscar Alabayalde said in a press briefing, 600 civil disturbance management personnel are on standby during the protest, 400 policemen from the Manila Police District will be deployed in the US Embassy, 100 in Mendiola and 50 cops in each gates of Malacanang.

"So far we have estimated probably less than 10,000 ( protesters). If they will reach that number and converge in Luneta and we have prepared for this", he said.

Alabayalde said the PNP will deploy observers and SWAT units on top of the buildings to monitor the situation.

He said there will be firetrucks and mobile jails in the area. Although the civil disturbance management contingents are unarmed they will be equipped with helmets, body armor, and shield in case a violent incident arise.

Alabayalde said there are no terror threats or plans of sabotage monitored.

"With regards to terror threats we do not get any from here, we don't have information whatsoever as of this time that can sabotage the rally", he said.

Dela Rosa said President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the police to be back on barracks but on full alert mode during the protest.

"We are back to barracks and we are on monitoring mode. We cannot just let them to be violent, we will not let that happen because we don’t want to experience a breakdown in the peace in order", he said.

Albayalde said the back to barracks order was made for "reinforcement purposes" of the police officers.

Dela Rosa said they are validating a report there are six ships rented to carry protesters from Visayas and Mindanao

"We are going to validate the information that they hired six ships to carry people from Mindanao and Visayas to come here...We expected that, while they are having a tough time getting people here in Luzon area they will get those who can be easily persuade the natives there in Mindanao", he said.

Albayalde told the public to avoid routes that will be affected by the protests due to expected "terrible traffic" situations.

"Maybe that is what the people should avoid otherwise we're not interested to join we can stay in our house or we go to the mall...that would probably create terrible terrible traffic on the routes where they are going to march.

Bayan Southern Tagalog will hold a rally in front of the Department of National Defense with burning of Duterte image at 8:00 am and at 10:30 am. they will start the caravan going to the University of Santo Tomas.

At 12 noon the Bayan organizations will assemble at UST-España Blvd. and they will start marching to Mendiola at 1:00 pm.

A mass will be held at the San Agustin Church led by Father Pablo Virgilio David at 2:00 pm.There will be a ass-up of schools and institutions along Taft Avenue at 2:30 pm.

The group will march to Luneta Park where the program will be held at 3:30 pm. The program will end at 8 pm by ringing of bells.

Albayalde said around 10,000 to 15,000 Duterte supporters will conduct a support rally in Plaza Miranda and Mendiola on Thursday.

"What we are avoiding is number one , the pro and anti might met. That is what we're looking at . That is why we are coordinating closely with the PRO (Police Regional Office) although we don't have problem in Plaza Miranda, we are looking at the Mendiola", he said.

He said they will talk to the Duterte supporters to conduct their protest in Mendiola in a far distance from the other group to avoid possible violence. Alanna Ambi/DMS