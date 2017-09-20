President Rodrigo Duterte said he fired the head of the Sugar Regulatory Administration.

In a speech Monday night in Manila during the gathering of the public attorneys, Duterte said he removed from her post SRA Administrator Anna Rosario Paner for getting several consultants with huge monthly salary.

"Why would you hire three (consultants) in the Sugar Regulatory Board? Three and then the payment is P200,000 a month? Are you a fool?," he said.

As president, Duterte said his salary is about P100,000.

He reminded the different heads of agencies to refrain from getting consultants with huge salaries.

Last week, Duterte threatened to abolish SRA for hiring consultants who were being paid for P200,000 a month. Celerina Monte/DMS