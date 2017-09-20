A group of armed men said to be members of New People’s Army (NPA) abducted a militiaman in Occidental Mindoro last Monday, a military spokesman said Tuesday.

Capt. Melchor Durante, Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, Public Affairs Office Chief, identified the abducted member of Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) as Jonathan Manlabo of Sitio Landing Pinagturilan, Sta Cruz.

Durante said Manlabo was having dinner with his family when the armed men barged into their home and abducted him around 6:30 pm.

Durante said, quoting Manlabo's wife, Manlabo was unarmed because he was off duty.

Durante said government forces were deployed to conduct pursuit operation against the rebels.

“BGen (Antonio) Parlade has already ordered the conduct of pursuit operations against the said group of Communist Terrorists,” he said.

Major General Rhoderick Parayno, commander of 2nd Infantry Division, criticized the act of the rebel group, saying it is a “desperate attempt to gain people support by instilling fear in the communities.” Robina Asido/DMS