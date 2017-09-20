The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Father Teresito “Chito” Soganub did not mention he was forced by the terrorist group to convert to Islam.

“There is no categorical revelation by Father Chito that he was forced to convert to Islam, as a matter of fact according to the Islamic scholars, Gen. Galvez said its un-Muslim like to convert him on the first place,” said Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Tuesday.

“What I mean is it cannot happen. That’s un-Islamic. In the first place, the Maute... do not have the right to convert a person to Islam even if (that person is also) willing. The bottom line is there is no categorical revelation by Fr. Chito that he was forced to convert to Islam...,” he added.

But Arevalo said hostages of the Maute terrorists, like Soganub, were forced to collect unexploded ordnance that they used in making improvised explosive device.

Soganub, who was held by the terrorist group within the battle area in Marawi City for 118 days, was just rescued by the government troops last Saturday.

Arevalo said the military are still trying to clear more than 300 buildings within 10 hectares of land in Marawi City.

Based on the last report by the military, the number of government fatalities are still 149 while a total of 673 terrorists were killed. Robina Asido/DMS