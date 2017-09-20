Malacanang said on Tuesday there should be no special treatment among the lawmakers on traffic regulations.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said President Rodrigo Duterte continues to observe a "modest lifestyle and he seeks no special treatment whether inside or outside the Palace.

"We hope our colleagues in Congress, especially our allies, can bring themselves to do the same," he said.

Abella made the statement following the statement of Ilocos Norte Representative Rodolfo Farinas asking the Metropolitan Development Authority that lawmakers be given "parliamentary immunity" whenever they commit minor traffic violations.

"Law is law, right? It should be blind to all," Abella said.

Farinas' statement drew criticisms among netizens. Celerina Monte/DMS