President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday night he is ready to quit from his post but with the concurrence of the military in the wake of the planned huge rallies nationwide on Thursday.

In an interview with state-run People's Television Network, Duterte said he will submit his resignation to the Congress.

"But subject to the concurrence of the military. Because the military will see to it that the succession as provided by the Constitution will be followed," Duterte said.

"These two must go together. Congress must approve it. I don’t know if you want a separate voting or joint," he stressed.

Duterte again made the statement about his willingness to step down as president as his critics have been calling for demonstrations on Thursday, September 21, which coincides the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

He declared September 21 as a "National Day of Protest."

Duterte said the protesters could rally even if it would take a month. They can even occupy Epifanio delos Santos Avenue, he added. He said he would just order rerouting traffic.

"I challenge you. If you think that three days, one month will do, go ahead, be my guest. I will just reroute the traffic and ask the people 'I'm sorry, but you know, there are guys there that would want to occupy'," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS