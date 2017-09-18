Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Eduardo Ano has said he will recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte three generals to be his successor.

"I will recommend at the minimum three names and then I will submit it to the President," Ano said in an ambush interview in Camp Aguinaldo last Friday.

He did not disclose the names of the the "three-star generals" whom he will recommend to Duterte.

Ano, who will turn 56 on October 26, said he is sure that the one who will replace him will continue his programs.

"I'm sure that when I retire, the one who will replace me will continue our programs because our campaign plan is already in blueprint and the transformation roadmap," he said.

Ano wished Congress would enact a law providing fixed terms for military officers.

"(W)e wish to have an enactment in Congress to give fixed term for chief of staff, major service commanders and unified area commanders so that the seniority and maturity of the officers can be utilized by our country. They're still young compared to other countries, (wherein soldiers stay) until 60 to 65 years old," he said.

Ano expressed belief the crisis in Marawi City will end before his retirement.

"It's very positive, I believe so with all the developments there. We are able to capture the Grand Islamic Mosque, the CNB Landbank building and with the decimation or reduction of strength of the enemy, we can do it," he said.

The government troops have been pursuing the Islamic militants in Marawi since May 23. Ella Dionisio/DMS