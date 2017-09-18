Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who was released on bail on Saturday, said he would go around the country.

But so far, Estrada, who was detained for three years in the police Camp Crame detention center due to plunder and graft cases, said he has no immediate plan on whether he would return to politics.

He was, however, open to accept post in government if President Rodrigo Duterte would offer him.

The Sandiganbayan anti-graft court has allowed Estrada, son of former President and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, to post a bail of P1.33 million for his temporary liberty.

He had been detained since 2014 for allegedly pocketing P183 million in kickbacks from his pork barrel.

Former Senator Ramon Revilla Jr., who was also charged with plunder and graft, has remained in Camp Crame detention center.

Revilla, Estrada's good friend, also allegedly pocketed multi-million pesos from his Priority Development Assistance Fund. DMS